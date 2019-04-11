Walmart begins $7M renovations in 2 Supercenters, 2 Amigo stores

April 11, 2019 66

Walmart Puerto Rico announced plans to remodel its Supercenter stores in Canóvanas and Barceloneta, as well as Amigo Supermarkets in Guaynabo and Guayama, with an investment of more than $7 million.

With these new projects, Walmart has invested more than the $30 million in Puerto Rico in the past 18 months, after the onslaught of Hurricane María that includes recovery and reconstruction efforts, store remodeling and expansions, said Iván Báez, director of public and government affairs at Walmart Puerto Rico.

“We continue to invest in Puerto Rico and continue to expand our support to the local and business industries, expanding services and updating our stores throughout the island,” said Báez, who added that the commitment to the island ranges from the community to the store shelves, since 80% of the products sold in Walmart stores come from suppliers in Puerto Rico.

More than $5 million will be invested in the Walmart Supercenters in Canóvanas and Barceloneta, to renovate different store areas. In Canóvanas, work will be done in all areas: the Deli, optical, pharmacy, customer service and sales floor, in addition to the expansion of the Money Center.

Meanwhile, the Barceloneta Supercenter will integrate a department called “Electrónica del Futuro,” as well as new self-checkout terminals for customers to process and pay for their purchases, among other improvements.

At the Amigo Supermarkets in Guaynabo and Guayama, the retailer will invest some $2.7 million to build a new Deli, an “Electrónica del Futuro” area, and self-checkout terminals.