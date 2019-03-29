Walmart launches private brand of sangria produced by local supplier

March 29, 2019 59

Walmart Puerto Rico announced the launch of Rumgria “The Best of Both Worlds,” its private label sangria manufactured by local company R ‘Brothers, LLC, creator of the Sangría artisanal Los Hermanos.

In making the announcement, Viviana Mercado, senior manager of corporate affairs at Walmart Puerto Rico, said with Rumgría, “the company continues to expand the number of local suppliers that produce merchandise for our private brands. This is part of our commitment to support Puerto Rican companies to contribute to the socioeconomic development of the Island.”

“We are proud to welcome this new product to our shelves. This agreement with R ‘Brothers, LLC reaffirms our support to local companies through an annual millionaire investment in the purchase of merchandise harvested, manufactured or distributed in the Island that contributes significantly to the creation of jobs at all levels, and promotes economic activity in Puerto Rico,” Mercado said.

“In addition, it offers us the opportunity to fulfill our promise to our customers to offer quality merchandise at the best prices, something that benefits us all,” Mercado added.

Recognized locally and internationally for the superior quality of its products and the continuous innovation of flavors, R ‘Brothers, LLC has been present in Walmart shelves for three years with Sangría artesanal Los Hermanos with the tropical flavors of passion fruit, tamarind and guava.

Due to the success of this product, Walmart commissioned the 100 percent Puerto Rican company to prepare this blend, which fuses rum, wine and tropical fruit flavors.

“Creating a new exclusive brand with traditional flavor, but with the unique touch that our company offers, was the task that Walmart presented to us and that gave way to Rumgría, where we seek to highlight ‘the best of both worlds,'” said Emanuel Reyes, founder of the company, when referring to the combination of rum and wine in this new drink, which won the bronze medal in the Millennial Award Show, a global competition of “distilled spirits” in Los Angeles, California.

“Recognizing the global prestige of the Caribbean rum, good wine and the sangria boom in the market, the Rumgria bottle honors our rum ancestors, and its design seeks to captivate the young and young adult audiences. Its alcohol content of 7.68 percent is the perfect balance between alcohol and fruit, managing to refresh and captivate the palates,” said the businessman, who in 2010, while working in the restaurant of one of his brothers, identified the need in the market for alcoholic drinks to accompany dinners, and decided to work on a line of soft drinks focused on the family.

Aware of the public acceptance of the house sangria he created, he marketed it under the name “Los Hermanos,” in honor of his brothers, Lionel and Eliel, to thank them for their trust and the opportunity for development they offered him in their businesses, and to honor his parents, who sacrificed themselves to help their children prosper in life. Being a family inspiration, its goal is to inspire unity among families and contribute to it through their products.

Currently, Sangría artesanal Los Hermanos and Rumgría are made in a factory in Caguas.