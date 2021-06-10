Walmart, P&G, Coca-Cola join forces to support Puerto Rico Olympic Committee, delegation

The retailer will donate .25 cents — up to $50,000 — to the Puerto Rico Olympic Committee.

In less than two months, Puerto Rico’s Olympic delegation, comprising more than 80 people including athletes, trainers, and technical staff, will start heading to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 to represent the island.

The Puerto Rico Olympic Committee (COPUR for its Spanish acronym) and the athletes need support, so Walmart has teamed up with Procter & Gamble (P&G) and Coca-Cola for the initiative “Together all the way to the Podium.”

The retailer will donate .25 cents — up to $50,000 — to the Puerto Rico Olympic Committee with the purchase of P&G and Coca-Cola products bought at all Walmart stores and Amigo supermarkets from June 1st to Aug. 10, 2021. P&G and Coca-Cola are worldwide partners of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

So far, the Puerto Rican delegation will represent the island in 10 athletic events. Many of the athletes that have already qualified for Tokyo 2020 will be travelling to Europe this month, according to established health protocols, to participate in competitions and trials for the Tokyo Olympic Games, slated for July 23 to Aug. 8.

The fundraised amount be assigned to help cover the participation costs of the island’s delegation.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.