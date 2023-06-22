Walmart Puerto Rico launches interactive store flyer

The first edition, which will be published today, will be dedicated to the back-to-school season.

Walmart Puerto Rico announced it will launch a variety of interactive content that customers can access through a QR code found on the cover of its printed in-store flyer.

To access the new services, customers need to scan the QR code to access the application that provides videos, animations, messages and tips that will help them with their purchase decisions, said Viviana Mercado, Corporate Affairs senior manager at Walmart Puerto Rico.

“Walmart Puerto Rico continues to invest in modernizing stores and incorporating technological solutions that make our customers’ visits easier and more enjoyable, so that in addition to accessible, easy and fast alternatives to obtain products, we also offer different experiences that add value and help them live better in a dynamic and fun way,” Mercado said, adding that the interactive flyers will be available for seasonal products.

“We’re very excited with this first interactive flyer, and we’re sure that our customers will enjoy it. We will continue looking for opportunities so that every day, more consumers not only have quality products accessible at the best prices, but also that they are pleased and satisfied when they leave our stores,” said Cristina Santa María, Retail Marketing senior manager at Walmart Puerto Rico.

“Providing them with a pleasant, dynamic and different shopping experience is part of the value that we add to our brand to thank our customers for their loyalty,” she said.

Along with the interactive flyer, Walmart Puerto Rico continues to expand digital advances so that, together with other services, such as self-checkout, Walmart Pay, and Pickup, the shopping experience is easier, store officials said.