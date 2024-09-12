Walmart Puerto Rico launches new bettergoods private label

Viviana Mercado, senior manager of Corporate Affairs at Walmart Puerto Rico.

The retailer introduces affordable, diverse dietary options.

As part of its mission to “make quality, great-tasting food accessible,” Walmart has introduced its latest private label, “bettergoods,” which the retail corporation said aims to deliver “quality, unique, chef-inspired food at affordable prices” to offer customers “elevated culinary experiences.”

The retailer said the bettergoods brand marks the “largest private label food launch that Walmart has carried out in the past 20 years, and the one it has developed most quickly, highlighting the speed with which Walmart can bring trends and innovations to market at scale.”

“Today, customers expect more from the private labels they buy; they want affordable, quality products to enhance their culinary experience. With the launch of bettergoods, we are meeting that need in a meaningful way,” said Viviana Mercado, Walmart Puerto Rico’s senior manager of corporate affairs.

“More than a new private label, bettergoods is part of our promise to help Puerto Rican families save more and live better. In this case, it means that they can enjoy unique culinary flavors at the low prices that only Walmart can offer,” said Mercado, adding that these products are also available through the Walmart app, where customers can use the chain’s pickup and delivery services.

Many items are exclusive to Walmart, offering new flavors and concepts created through collaboration with suppliers worldwide “to source quality, trend-forward ingredients,” she explained.

More than 300 items are available under the new brand, including frozen products, snacks, dairy, beverages, pastas, soups, coffee and chocolates. The brand focuses on three main categories: culinary experiences, plant-based/vegan and special diets.

“With this launch, Walmart continues to increase innovative options that meet the demands of its customers, while reaffirming its commitment to providing an exceptional experience. Now they can expand their culinary horizons with confidence and within their reach,” Mercado added.