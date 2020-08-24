Walmart Puerto Rico raises $400K for Children’s Miracle Network

August 24, 2020 159

Walmart Puerto Rico confirmed it has raised $400,000 in donations the annual campaign to benefit the Children’s Miracle Network and its partner hospital on the island, the San Jorge Children’s and Women’s Hospital.

The campaign had the backing of associates in Walmart, Sam’s Club and Amigo Supermarkets stores in Puerto Rico.

“We’re very proud of the commitment shown by our associates with this campaign, whose goal is to help thousands of low-income children on the island to access first-rate health services through the San Jorge Children’s Foundation,” said Viviana Mercado, senior manager of Corporate Affairs for Walmart Puerto Rico.

“Aware that we’re living very difficult times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year, our associates worked diligently in motivating our clients to donate to this cause and not only exceeded the collection expectations, but also achieved a record amount,” she said.

The campaign, which ran from June 22 to July 31, was based on donations of $1 and up customers at Walmart, Sam’s Club and Amigo Supermarkets throughout the island made when paying for their purchases.

“We want to thank the associates of Walmart, Sam’s Club and Amigo Supermarkets for striving to provide hope and life expectancy for our patients and their families,” said Stephanie Moore, Executive director of San Jorge Children’s Foundation, a nonprofit entity dedicated to the health and well-being of children in Puerto Rico.

“Thanks to their outstanding collaboration and the generosity of their clients, we’ll be able to continue offering high-quality medical treatment and other services to children from newborn to 21 years of age with cancer, hematological diseases and congenital malformations,” Moore said.