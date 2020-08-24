Chocolate Cortés, Susan G. Komen Puerto Rico join fight against breast cancer

August 24, 2020 180

For the third consecutive year, Chocolate Cortés and Susan G. Komen are back together in the fight against breast cancer, the most diagnosed cancer on the island and the one that most affects Puerto Rican women.

“Our goal is to create awareness about breast cancer in each household that Chocolate Cortés is consumed,” said Ignacio Javier Cortés, commercial vice president of Chocolate Cortés.

As in previous years, Chocolate Cortés will have a special edition of the Cortés bar with the SGK organization’s pink ribbon. It will pair the product with a mug designed by Puerto Rican artist Lex Tirado with two of her meninas, Cocoa and RosAlma.

Tirado’s meninas have a special meaning because they represent several women with a message of life; it means the transformation of pain into beauty.

They will be available for purchase on the Chocolate Cortés website, at its headquarters in Hato Rey and at the Casa Cortés Choco Bar, in Old San Juan, which will also sell the “SGK Chocobar Pastry Box.”

A portion of the sales of the special bar and the “Choco-Pastry Bundle,” and all net proceeds from the sale of the commemorative mug will be donated to SGK Puerto Rico, the companies said.

“We appreciate Chocolate Cortés’ commitment as a local company that has been committed for three consecutive years to women’s health in Puerto Rico. Especially now, where high-risk populations are needing the support and access of Komen Puerto Rico to continue their breast cancer treatments,” said Amarilis Reyes, executive director Susan G. Komen Puerto Rico.