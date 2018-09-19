Chocolate Cortés diversifies offer, updates image at Old San Juan location

September 19, 2018 248

Chocolate Cortés has launched a series of initiatives to strengthen its position as the “industry leader in cocoa products,” including the launch of new products, the introduction of new packaging for its Cortés Premium line, and a new look and menu for its Chocobar Cortés restaurant in Old San Juan.

These initiatives will help “modernize the company’s image and diversify its supply in the market,” executives said.

The new products that will be produced in Puerto Rico, include chocolate-covered almonds and chocolate covered coffee beans. The Cortés Premium chocolate line will feature new packaging, with bright colors and a new design to make them stand out on the shelves.

“We’re in a process of innovation that aims to diversify our offer beyond the cup of hot chocolate, without abandoning the essence of what makes us unique,” said Ignacio J. Cortés, commercial vice president of Chocolate Cortés.

“We want to offer consumers the chocolate of the highest quality at an affordable price,” he said.

The new Cortés Premium image aims to support the company’s marketing strategy and provide new impetus to the brand’s marketing strategy, he said.

“We want to deliver the values that highlight the traditional chocolate bar consumption in other formats. The Premium line includes five unique and distinctive flavors designed to meet the discerning taste of local consumers such as Waffle, cocoa nibs and Mocha,” Cortés said.

“We continue working to incorporate new offers under the Cortés Premium brand and thus develop the extension line of chocolate coated products,” he added.

Currently, both the Cortés Premium line, as well as chocolate-coated products are sold in supermarkets, gas stations and pharmacies. Puerto Rico’s distribution is handled through a partnership with Ballester Hermanos.

The executive also revealed that Chocobar Cortés, located in Old San Juan, unveiled a new corporate identity along with a new menu, as it rolls into its fifth anniversary.

“With this new image, we will pay tribute to the Cortés history, while we look to the future,” he said.