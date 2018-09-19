Google, TripAdvisor, Skift execs to convene at ‘Destino Hack’ summit

September 19, 2018 692

Industry experts, entrepreneurs, government officials and students will come together to develop innovative solutions and apps that will help improve Puerto Rico’s destination experience and boost the local economy during the “Destino Hack” Oct. 5-7.

Destino Hack, sponsored by Foundation for Puerto Rico, is a destination innovation conference for which regional executives of technology and tourism companies, such as Google, TripAdvisor, Skift, the Puerto Rico Tourism Company and Discover Puerto Rico, will convene to present future trends, best practices and business opportunities.

While the conference will take place Oct. 5 at the Puerto Rico Museum of Art, the “hackathon,” or computer programming marathon, will run Oct 6-7 at Foundation for Puerto Rico’s Santurce headquarters.

The event will gather approximately 120 hackers and 30 industry mentors who will work continuously for 30 hours to develop solutions for the visitor economy. Cash prizes and destination experiences will be given to the teams that deliver the best solutions.

The objectives of the event are to:

Accelerate industry innovation and develop new products and services;

Improve visitor experience by using emerging technologies;

Promote destination partnerships and innovative multi-sector alliances; and,

Showcase Puerto Rico’s brand and boost the local visitor economy.

Companies like Google, TripAdvisor and Airbnb will share their data, tools and mentors. Foundation for Puerto Rico will also share access to its database of more than 8,000 points of interest in Puerto Rico, “ViewPR,” for the hackathon.

Annie Mayol, president of the Foundation for Puerto Rico, said “to keep our [island] relevant, competitive and at the forefront, it is necessary to promote emerging technologies that attract the visitor to our unique experiences, products and services.”

“The world has to know what we offer. This conference will help us understand global best practices, develop partnerships and accelerate innovation in the visitor’s economy,” she said.

The visitor’s economy includes all direct, indirect or inferred economic activity related to the visit of a person or group. It encompasses unique experiences such as cultural, gastronomic, ecological, educational, sports and medical tourism, among other possibilities.