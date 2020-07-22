Walmart stores in U.S./Puerto Rico to close on Thanksgiving Day, grant bonuses

July 22, 2020 104

Walmart announced it will pay out another special cash bonus to store, club, distribution center and fulfillment center associates “for their ongoing contributions and dedication to serving customers, members and communities during this unprecedented time.”

The bonus will be $300 for full-time hourly associates and $150 for part-time hourly and temporary associates. Drivers, managers and assistant managers in stores, clubs, distribution centers, fulfillment centers and health & wellness will also receive a bonus, the company said noting it will earmark approximately $428 million for the initiative.

“Our associates have been working at an incredible pace, they’ve solved problems, and they’ve set an amazing example for others,” said John Furner, president of Walmart U.S. “To further appreciate their incredible work, we are pleased to share another special cash bonus this summer.”

Walmart also its decision to close its Walmart and Sam’s Club stores on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, this year.

Walmart stores and Sam’s Club locations will operate normal hours on Nov. 25. Information for store and club hours on “Black Friday,” Nov. 27, will be shared at a later date, the retailer said.