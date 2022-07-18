Water utility opens bidding cycle for $19M in infrastructure projects

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The projects will benefit families across several towns.

The Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA) announced the start of a new bidding process during this month for different projects within the public corporation that represent some $19 million in investments.

The projects will be financed with PRASA’s own funds, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Community Development Grant Disaster Recovery Program (CDBG-DR) and rotating federal funds managed by the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA, in Spanish), PRASA Executive President Doriel Pagán said.

The bidding notices for these projects are as follows:

Acquisition and installation of emergency electric generators, transfer switch, diesel tanks, wiring, among others, for different facilities in the public corporation’s Eastern Region, with an investment of $6.7 million.

Design and construction for the rehabilitation of tanks in PRASA’s Northern Region, which has an associated investment of $3.3 million and is expected to benefit some 9,037 families in the municipalities of Hatillo, Ciales, Vega Baja, Corozal and Manatí.

Design and construction for the rehabilitation of tanks in in PRASA’s Western Region. This project, with an investment of $1.8 million, will benefit some 7,000 families in the municipalities of Maricao, Añasco, Cabo Rojo and San Sebastián.

Design and construction for improvements to the sanitary system of highway PR-9922 in the municipality of Las Piedras. This project, with an associated investment of a little more than $1 million, will benefit some 2,535 families in the municipality of Las Piedras.

Development of the new sanitary drinking water system in Coabey in Jayuya. The project comprises the construction of a new pump station, gravity piping, concrete manholes, among others. This project, with an associated investment of $6.2 million, will benefit some 225 families in the municipality of Jayuya.

Additional information about the bidding cycle is available online.