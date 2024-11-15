FEMA awards $11M to revitalize rural potable water systems

The Negros neighborhood filter plant in Corozal received an obligation of more than $642,000 to replace the security fence. (Credit: FEMA/Eliezer Hernández)

Communities in Toa Alta, Hatillo and Corozal are receiving funds to repair water infrastructure.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced it has allocated more than $10.8 million to the Puerto Rico Aqueduct & Sewer Authority (PRASA) to rehabilitate infrastructure that provides drinking water in rural communities in several municipalities.

One of the projects involves constructing a potable water distribution network and meters in the Villa Esperanza community of Toa Alta, which was damaged by Hurricane María.

“The needs for essential services vary in all communities, and our commitment is to contribute to a reconstruction that addresses them. In the case of Villa Esperanza, the agency allocated funds for a renovated stormwater system that will help improve the quality of life and health of its residents,” said federal disaster recovery coordinator José G. Baquero.

More than $2.6 million is allocated to install the water distribution network in Villa Esperanza. This includes pipes, infrastructure for water meters, 12 hydrants, valves, vents, pressure gauges and a reinforced concrete box with a heavy-traffic-resistant lid.

Additionally, FEMA allocated nearly $7.6 million to repair rainwater infrastructure in the communities of Bayaney, Aibonito and Manantiales in Hatillo. This work involves replacing pipes and installing about 1,160 meters of rainwater pipes in Manantiales, around 1,200 meters in Aibonito and approximately 1,700 meters in Bayaney.

Rolando Vega-Ocasio, from PRASA’s Northern Region Project Management Office, explained that the Bayaney project will benefit more than 1,700 families in Hatillo by replacing deteriorated pipes to prevent frequent breakages and extend their lifespan, while also increasing pipe diameter to improve pressure.

The Negros neighborhood filter plant in Corozal received more than $642,000 to replace the security fence, as part of ongoing reconstruction for this project.

This plant, which processes about 2.5 million gallons daily, is supplied by Manatí’s Grande River Dam and provides water to rural communities in Corozal, including Padilla, Dos Bocas, Negros, Maná, Palmarito, Cuchillas, Palmarejo, Palos Blancos and Cibuco, as well as to Lomas in Naranjito, and Candelaria, Mavillas and Cieneguetas in Vega Alta. Vega-Ocasio said this project will benefit nearly 6,000 families.

He added that upgrades to the Negros neighborhood plant aim to ensure a resilient, safe and reliable drinking water system for its service area.

“With the proposed improvements, a constant distribution is increased, the health of the population served is protected [both for the quality of the product and for the substitution of chlorine gas to liquid chlorine], and the quality of the water body that receives the plant’s discharges is improved, given that discharges are reduced,” Vega-Ocasio said.