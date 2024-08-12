Univ. of Puerto Rico student launches planter that uses water-from-air tech

The WALTY 2.0 Smart Planter uses innovative water-from-air technology to hydrate plants.

Watric aims to revolutionize indoor gardening with Walty 2.0 Smart Planter.

Karlos Miranda, a fourth-year mechanical engineering student at the University of Puerto Rico’s Mayagüez campus and founder and CEO of Watric Energy Resources Inc., has recently launched the Walty 2.0 Smart Planter on Kickstarter.

Miranda first introduced a prototype of the planter in 2018 but refined it to become a market-ready product. By mid-2020, he was able to secure seed funding and further develop the prototype into a version ready for sale.

His initial prototype was a compact condensation system that transforms air moisture into water, aimed at addressing the lack of potable water during emergencies. He also developed a prototype for a home off-grid drinking water system, capable of producing five gallons of drinking water at low electrical consumption, compatible with solar energy.

When he started developing the startup, his focus was on creating an alternative water source. He recalled that “in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria,” many people didn’t have electric power, and potable water was scarce.

“Everyone needed to go out looking for drinking water. That was my focus, so I started researching and working, and we made the first prototype, a very compact condensation system that transforms moisture in the air into liquid water, which is then used to hydrate plants,” he explained in an interview with News is my Business.

“I had a bonsai tree that I loved, but when my final exams came, there was no time to care for my plants. I survived my exams, but the bonsai didn’t. That’s when I woke up and said, ‘What happens if I create the technology to solve this problem?’”

“This year, I dedicated my time to creating a unique and capable product, the Walty 2.0 Smart Planter, which makes water out of air by condensing moisture in the air into liquid water to hydrate plants. It’s a source of water that never runs out,” Miranda said.

The Walty 2.0 is 40% more energy-efficient than its predecessor and made from eco-friendly, compostable thermoplastic derived from renewable resources. The planter uses an environment adaptation system that samples humidity and temperature every 15 minutes to optimize water output.

“The Kickstarter campaign was launched on Aug. 7, and the first orders came in from the United Kingdom,” Miranda said. “The reason we are using the Kickstarter website is because it offers a lot of international visibility; it’s a website for new products.”

Miranda is seeking investors to help fund his second project.

“We already have a prototype that makes drinking water. With this prototype, we can produce five gallons of drinking water for homes at a very low electrical consumption cost. It’s also compatible with solar energy, but it’s still a prototype. We want to develop it further, just as we did with Walty, and make it ready for sale,” Miranda added.

The 24-year-old entrepreneur works alongside co-founder Kevin Rivera and an adviser, with support from other engineering students who are working as interns at the company.

Watric recently moved into its first dedicated workspace, equipped with 3D printers to streamline product development and manufacturing.

“The Kickstarter campaign will help Watric bring the Walty 2.0 to market and support the development of the next groundbreaking product — a home off-grid drinking water system,” Miranda said. “The team has been preparing for this launch for over a year, ensuring a reliable manufacturing line.”

The Kickstarter campaign is critical to refining the technology and expanding their market reach, supporting both the Walty 2.0 and future innovations.

“I’m focusing 100% on growing my startup so I can dedicate myself full-time to it once I graduate,” Miranda added.