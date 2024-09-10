‘We Mean Business Summit’ returns to promote business, empower women

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The event promotes collaboration between local Puerto Rican businesswomen and U.S. leaders to drive positive change.

The National Women’s Collaborative will celebrate the 3rd edition of the event on Sept. 18-21.

With a commitment to breaking barriers and fostering business opportunities among women entrepreneurs in Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland, the National Women’s Collaborative (NWC) will hold the third edition of the We Mean Business Summit on Sept. 18-21 at the San Juan Marriott.

Sharon Jackson, co-founder of NWC, said they expect 150 distinguished women from various economic sectors in both Puerto Rico and the United States to attend this year’s summit.

“We want this powerful network of women to collaborate with each other, build business relationships, find opportunities and share best practices. The summit is meant to pave the way toward a brighter future,” she said.

The summit will feature renowned speakers, including Marisol Bonnet, the U.S. Department of Energy adviser for Puerto Rico Affairs; Jessica Cavazos, former U.S. undersecretary of Commerce; Mark Madrid, former associate administrator of the Small Business Administration; Eileen Vélez-Vega, secretary of the Puerto Rico Department of Transportation and Public Works; and Melissa Rivera-Roena, general manager of ManpowerGroup Puerto Rico.

The summit will cover a wide range of topics relevant to professional women from various sectors, including energy, leadership, cannabis, artificial intelligence and communication.

Jackson highlighted the event’s promotion of collaboration between local Puerto Rican businesswomen and U.S. leaders to drive positive change.

“We believe that ‘We Mean Business’ is more than just a summit; it’s a movement. At NWC, we have more than 2,700 women, and we are dedicated to changing the narrative and promoting gender equality worldwide. This event is a testament to the organization’s unwavering commitment to empowering women and building a stronger, more inclusive world,” Jackson said.

We Mean Business is open to professional women from all industries “looking to expand their network, gain valuable insights or be inspired by other pioneering women,” organizers said.

The event is supported by MIPOH; the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust; Oriental Bank; Manpower; the City of San Juan; Roxana Cruz Law; Genera PR; Infinigen Renewable; and IQ Capital.

Additional sponsors include VIM Wealth Management; Ser Familia; The Chamber; Latin Financial; Sotheby’s Puerto Rico Intl Realty; Estrella Law; Magda Vargas Battle; Serrallés; ReThink Consulting; B. Fernández & Hnos.; and Access All Services (AAS).