Passenger traffic at Luis Muñoz Marín Airport up 1.6% Y-O-Y in August

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Puerto Rico reported 21.6% growth in international traffic and a decrease of 0.7% in domestic traffic at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport.

So far this year, passenger traffic at the Puerto Rico’s primary air hub has jumped 9.1%.

The number of passengers using Puerto Rico’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) in August increased by 1.6% compared to the same month last year, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, which manages the facility as Aerostar, confirmed.

A total of 1.13 million passengers passed through the island’s main air hub last month, up from 1.11 million in August 2023.

Puerto Rico reported 21.6% growth in international traffic, while domestic traffic decreased by 0.7%. The breakdown shows that, last month, 990,742 people were on domestic flights, down from the 998,100 in August 2023. Meanwhile, 143,581 passengers flew on international flights last month, compared to 118,116 on record in the same period last year.

The recent jump in international traffic is likely attributed to an increase in flight frequencies by Avianca and Iberia.

Year-to-date, passenger traffic at SJU has risen by 9.1%, with 9.2 million travelers, compared to the 8.5 million during the same eight-month period in 2023.

All figures are based on comparisons between Aug. 1-31, 2024, and Aug. 1-31, 2023.