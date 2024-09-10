Type to search

In-Brief

Passenger traffic at Luis Muñoz Marín Airport up 1.6% Y-O-Y in August

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez September 10, 2024
Puerto Rico reported 21.6% growth in international traffic and a decrease of 0.7% in domestic traffic at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport.

So far this year, passenger traffic at the Puerto Rico’s primary air hub has jumped 9.1%.

The number of passengers using Puerto Rico’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) in August increased by 1.6% compared to the same month last year, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, which manages the facility as Aerostar, confirmed.

A total of 1.13 million passengers passed through the island’s main air hub last month, up from 1.11 million in August 2023.

Puerto Rico reported 21.6% growth in international traffic, while domestic traffic decreased by 0.7%. The breakdown shows that, last month, 990,742 people were on domestic flights, down from the 998,100 in August 2023. Meanwhile, 143,581 passengers flew on international flights last month, compared to 118,116 on record in the same period last year.

The recent jump in international traffic is likely attributed to an increase in flight frequencies by Avianca and Iberia.

Year-to-date, passenger traffic at SJU has risen by 9.1%, with 9.2 million travelers, compared to the 8.5 million during the same eight-month period in 2023.

All figures are based on comparisons between Aug. 1-31, 2024, and Aug. 1-31, 2023.

Author Details
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez
Author Details
Business reporter with 30 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other segments of Puerto Rico’s economy.
mkantrow@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Passenger traffic up 10.5% at Luis Muñoz Marín Airport YoY in July
NIMB Staff August 7, 2024
Passenger traffic up 8.2% at LMM airport Y-O-Y in January
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez February 8, 2024
Luis Muñoz Marín Airport celebrates arrival of 11 millionth passenger
Contributor November 29, 2023
Aerostar to build $5M bridge connecting LMM’s parking to Terminal A
Contributor September 27, 2023

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPONSORED QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“The report is an auspicious beginning for urgently needed research to deepen our understanding of the interplay of generational dynamics, education and asset-building in Puerto Rico — themes at the core of policy interest and concern with social mobility and economic prosperity.” — Harold J. Toro, research director at the Center for a New Economy (CNE). 

Related Stories

Passenger traffic up 10.5% at Luis Muñoz Marín Airport YoY in July
Passenger traffic up 8.2% at LMM airport Y-O-Y in January
Luis Muñoz Marín Airport celebrates arrival of 11 millionth passenger
Aerostar to build $5M bridge connecting LMM’s parking to Terminal A
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.