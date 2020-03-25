Webinars scheduled to help small businesses face COVID-19 crisis

March 25, 2020 61

Given the challenges that small businesses face due to the emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Puerto Rico Small Business and Technology Development Center (PRSBTDC), announced a series of free webinars to help entrepreneurs face this new reality.

They will be broadcast in Puerto Rico and in U.S. mainland-Hispanic communities due to the limitation of information in Spanish.

The PRSBTDC is based at the InterAmerican University of Puerto Rico and will offer the webinars jointly with the U.S. Small Business Administration, executives said.

This week, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., the PRSBTDC will be offering the webinars. Today’s session is entitled “Disaster Loans before COVID-19,” while Thursday’s conference will focus on e-commerce with the “Start your Online Store” webinar. Financing alternatives to deal with the COVID-19 crisis will be discussed Friday.

PRSBTDC Executive Director Ricardo Martínez said small businesses are the most vulnerable right now.

“This is why training them on these issues will help them to manage their businesses and determine future actions that are beneficial for them and for the island,” he said.

The selected topics are the result of clients’ needs and previous experiences in emergencies such as past Hurricanes Irma and María and the earthquakes, he said.

To register for any of the webinars, visit the organization’s website for more information.