Puerto Rico tech cluster postpones 7th edition of CIO & IT Leadership Conference

March 25, 2020 65

The Puerto Rico Information Technology Cluster announced that its decision to postpone the 7th edition of the CIO & IT Leadership Conference, which was slated for May 8 in San Juan.

The PRITC’s board co-chairs, Antonio Sosa-Pascual and Juan Carlos Chipi said the organization is working on a new date to hold the event, considered Puerto Rico’s main platform to develop innovative strategies and promote the island’s economic development in the computer industry. It also has more than 700 attendees, 40 conferences and 30 exhibitors.

“As soon as we have the new date, we’ll be communicating it to the public, but for now, our priority is the safety of the people,” said Chipi, attributing the decision to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That’s why we call on citizens to follow the rules established by the government, to protect themselves and above all to stay in their homes to avoid contagion,” he said.

Sosa-Pascual urged those people and/or organizations that need support adopting technologies to keep their operations going remotely during the pandemic, to contact the PRITC, via e-mail, with the subject of “Support Virtual Operations.”

“We will do our best to support them and/or refer them to our membership,” he said.

Furthermore, the PRITC will host its “Webinar Power Hour” on Mar. 26 via a virtual session at 6:30 p.m. Eliut Flores-Caraballo, founder of Digital KORU will moderate the session that will focus on strategies to work from home during times of coronavirus and natural disasters.