Welcome to your Calendar of Events, brought to you by News is my Business!

May 19, 2019 228

After many, MANY years of juggling conflicting events — press conferences, roundtables, ribbon-cuttings all on the same day, at the same time! — News is my Business has created a public Calendar of Events to help our readers organize their activities, for everybody to see!

This public calendar seeks to help you, our readers — our decision-makers, public relations professionals and event planners — to gain access to a public, centralized calendar with complete details about what’s on for the day, week or month!

The Calendar is set up so that you can submit your own event, on the time and date of the activity, with as many details as you’d like to include. You may post the info in English or Spanish, it’s up to you!

You may submit as many events as you’d like, at just $10 per post. The fee is required with EACH submission and may be paid via ATH Mobile ($10) (/NewsismyBusiness) or via PayPal ($10.20).

Your event listing will be posted immediately after payment is received and will remain on the calendar permanently.

We hope you like this new service! Feedback is welcome!