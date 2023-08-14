Type to search

Featured General Biz News

Women Economic Forum Caribbean returns to Puerto Rico

NIMB Staff August 14, 2023
The third edition of the Women Economic Forum Caribbean is themed “Empowertech.”

The Women Economic Forum (WEF) Caribbean is returning to Puerto Rico from Nov. 13 to 17 at Interamerican University’s Metropolitan Campus in San Juan. For the third year in a row, the event — which is aimed at women, youth, foundations, nongovernmental organizations, influencers, leaders, media and government institutions — will be the main venue where initiatives for the empowerment and advancement of women in business converge.

This year, the event, themed, “Empowertech,” will put a spotlight on the transformative power of technology to adapt to current and future challenges.

“Puerto Rico has an innovation system that includes outstanding institutions, business incubators and a cluster of high-tech industries, and it has positioned itself as a competitive destination globally,” said Johanna Salgado, director of the Women Economic Forum Caribbean.

The forum will consist of discussions, conferences and panels, including a trade conference that will present entrepreneurs and businesswomen with an opportunity for networking to establish business contacts and form strategic alliances. Additionally, the signing of the Pact of the Americas will take place, a joint commitment to promote women’s empowerment and gender equity in the region.

Some 500 individuals from Puerto Rico and abroad are expected to participate in the forum. Among the attendees, more than 150 prominent professionals from Puerto Rico and Latin America will focus on four key areas: women’s rights, new technology, climate change and emerging aerospace opportunities.

Endorsed by UN Women, the event is positioned as an ideal platform to foster strategic alliances, build valuable contacts and promote the active participation of women in business and technology. 

“Although we mostly look after women, we invite the entire population to participate in the forum, including young people and men, given that we also work on inclusion, which is the basis of a society’s prosperity,” Salgado said. 

Some of the main guests are Liza García, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce of the Government of Puerto Rico; María Fernanda Espinosa, former president of the UN General Assembly; and Estefanía Soto, development supervisor of Miss Universe Puerto Rico.

“This third edition will be a space full of inspiration and motivation for those who witness it, based on learning … the experiences of the speakers, models of empowerment,” Salgado said. 

For additional details or to acquire tickets for WEF Caribe 2023, visit the official event website or stay updated via its social media channels.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to news@newsismybusiness.com.
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

FEMA allocates $3M for coral reef restoration in San Juan Bay
Contributor June 20, 2023
Discover Puerto Rico, AFAR launch project to empower emerging travel writers
Contributor February 21, 2023
16 Puerto Rico towns join $100B suit against big oil, coal co.’s
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez November 29, 2022
Richmond Vale Academy expands volunteer program to Puerto Rico
Contributor November 3, 2022

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“July 2023 is the second consecutive month that the airport breaks all records in passenger traffic compared to previous years and in the history of the airport of more than 68 years.”

— Jorge Hernández, president of Aerostar Puerto Rico, Luis Muñoz Marín Airport’s operator

 

 

.

Related Stories

FEMA allocates $3M for coral reef restoration in San Juan Bay
Discover Puerto Rico, AFAR launch project to empower emerging travel writers
16 Puerto Rico towns join $100B suit against big oil, coal co.’s
Richmond Vale Academy expands volunteer program to Puerto Rico
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.