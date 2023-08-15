Type to search

In-Brief

O’Reilly Auto Parts opens new store in Caguas

Contributor August 15, 2023
The 15,000-square-foot store is located next to The Home Depot in Las Catalinas Mall on PR-156.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. has announced it opened its third store in Puerto Rico, this time in Caguas, expanding its local footprint that already includes two stores and a distribution center.

The 15,000-square-foot store is located next to The Home Depot in Las Catalinas Mall on PR-156.

As part of the opening, the auto parts retailer will be offering sale prices Aug. 16-29. A grand opening celebration will be held Aug. 19 at 9 a.m.

“With a nearby distribution center in Bayamón, parts that aren’t immediately available in the store typically arrive later that day. This is the third retail location for O’Reilly Auto Parts in Puerto Rico, with additional stores in Bayamón and Hatillo,” the company stated.

The Caguas store “represents another significant investment by O’Reilly Auto Parts in Puerto Rico. With a distribution center and now three stores, the company has created dozens of jobs and is still looking to hire,” according to a chain representative.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

2 Puerto Rico cities among only 9 in US where women earn more than men
Contributor February 22, 2023
Mennonite Health System inaugurates $14M neuroscience wing in Caguas
Contributor November 17, 2022
Entrepreneurs invest $75K to open XO Medical Esthetics in Caguas
Contributor October 11, 2022
Atento invests in tech as it reopens call center in Caguas
Contributor September 8, 2022

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“July 2023 is the second consecutive month that the airport breaks all records in passenger traffic compared to previous years and in the history of the airport of more than 68 years.”

— Jorge Hernández, president of Aerostar Puerto Rico, Luis Muñoz Marín Airport’s operator

 

 

.

Related Stories

2 Puerto Rico cities among only 9 in US where women earn more than men
Mennonite Health System inaugurates $14M neuroscience wing in Caguas
Entrepreneurs invest $75K to open XO Medical Esthetics in Caguas
Atento invests in tech as it reopens call center in Caguas
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.