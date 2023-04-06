Wyndham Grand celebrates Time Magazine recognition with dinner

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The celebratory dinner held March 30th showcased the culinary talents of the Palio restaurant's team, highlighting local flavors while guests enjoyed breathtaking views of the scenic surroundings.

Wyndham Grand Río Mar in Río Grande recently hosted a dinner at its Palio Restaurant to celebrate Río Grande being named one of Time Magazine’s Best Places to Visit in 2023.

The hotel brought together key figures from tourism organizations, the government, El Yunque National Forest and other local partners to express gratitude for their collective efforts in making Río Grande a top travel destination.

The evening served as a platform for recognizing the hard work and dedication of the community in promoting Río Grande as a must-visit destination.

“Tonight, we come together to celebrate the outstanding achievements of our community in making Río Grande a truly remarkable destination,” said Amadeo Zarzosa, general manager of Wyndham Grand Río Mar Puerto Rico Golf & Beach Resort, welcoming organizations such as El Portal del Yunque, Amigos del Yunque Foundation, among many others, to the dinner.

“The recognition by Time Magazine is a testament to the unwavering dedication and collaborative spirit of everyone here,” he said. “As hoteliers, we’re proud to be part of this thriving community and are committed to working together with all of you to continue showcasing the unique beauty and charm of Río Grande.”

The evening gathering also provided an opportunity for attendees to network and discuss future partnerships and collaborations.

“The success of the event signifies a strong sense of community and shared vision among the key stakeholders in Río Grande’s tourism industry,” organizers said.