Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Puerto Rico Golf & Beach Resort recruiting staff

Those interested in participating in the evaluation process may go online to access the application.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

The Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Puerto Rico Golf & Beach Resort announced it is still recruiting staff to fill jobs at the property, specifically in the areas of culinary services, food and beverage, cleaning and guest services.

Hotel management held a job fair on Feb. 24, but still has open positions with benefits, including medical plan with dental and vision coverage, free lunch, holidays, disability benefits, access to a 401K plan and other incentives.

“As we continue our preparations for an eventual opening and the arrival of summer, we want to have the best team of professionals to help us execute our vision of quality in service and offer our guests and visitors the best experience of relaxation, rest. and entertainment at our iconic property,” said Mariemma Sánchez, Wyndham Grand Rio Mar’s Director of Human Resources.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=675263&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=675263&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

Those interested in participating in the evaluation process may go online to access the application.

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.