YMCA San Juan golf tournament raises $175,000 in 3rd year

One of the most anticipated moments at the event was the opportunity to play with Olympic and PGA golfer Rafael Campos, whose enthusiasm encouraged fun and continued support for the YMCA.

With more than 100 players participating, including Puerto Rican golfer Rafa Campos, and support from various sponsors, the third edition of the YMCA Invitational Golf Tournament was held, raising a total of $175,000 for the institution’s operational fund. The event, backed by Commercial Equipment Finance Inc. (CEFI), took place last Friday at the Grand Reserve Golf Club in Río Grande. Campos, who is an Olympic and Professional Golfers’ Association of America (PGA) golfer, served as the tournament’s patron.

Adults, youth and children participated, reflecting the benefits of the sports, health and wellness programs and services offered by the YMCA of San Juan. The event started at 9 a.m. with a message from Meliza Bonilla, a board member of the institution, who noted the sole winner of the tournament was “The Y!”

One of the most anticipated moments for those at the event was the opportunity to play with Campos, whose enthusiasm and sportsmanship encouraged fun and continued support for the YMCA.

“I am extremely grateful to be a part of this tournament. It’s the third year I’ve participated, and I truly feel like part of the family. This is something we want to do year after year, and we want it to keep growing. Next year, we will be here again, no matter what, and I hope that all those who participated will also return because your participation helps all of the YMCA’s programs and projects,” said Campos, who presented 14 awards to participants at the end of the event.

The tournament included participation from 14-year-old Puerto Rican golf talent Evan Peña and four young individuals developing in the sport: Marena Fontanet, Santos Yael Alonso, Endrick González and Keishlyan Vega, all members of the Puerto Rico Junior Tour, which was represented at the event.

“This is truly the YMCA’s celebration,” said Mabel Román Padró, the organization’s executive director. “Meeting with you and with people who truly believe in our cause and our mission, but also have a good time and enjoy themselves, brings us great joy.”

Meanwhile, Allan Charlotten-Rivera, president of the YMCA’s board, emphasized the event’s importance for sustaining the programs and services offered by the institution, which is celebrating its 110th anniversary this year.

“The money that individuals and companies contribute goes directly to our programs and services. The result of that contribution is visible,” Charlotten-Rivera said. “If you visit the Y, you will see that we are working hard to revitalize it, and we have invested more than $3 million in capital improvements. All of this is thanks to your generous contribution.”

Ricardo Ríos, president of the tournament sponsor CEFI, expressed commitment to continuing support for the event that benefits the island’s youth.