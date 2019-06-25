Yogen Früz reopens at the Galería Paseos shopping center

June 25, 2019 154

Frozen yogurt franchise Yogen Früz has reopened its kiosk at the Galería Paseos shopping center in San Juan, investing some $75,000 in the operation.

Since its arrival in 2008, Yogen Früz has stood out for offering a high-quality, tasty product “that’s nutritious and beneficial to health,” executives said in a release.

At the new kiosk, customers can choose from a variety of flavors available in soft-serve, or create their favorite yogurt through Yogen Früz’s “mix it” technique, which allows blending a variety of flavors.

“We’re more than pleased to return to Galería Paseos. We will be located in the same place as before, at the main entrance in front of Walgreens,” said Jamiret Sifontes, owner of the store.

“The Yogen Früz concept came to Puerto Rico to meet the needs of consumers who care about their health and for this reason we decided to reopen this place. Many people wanted us to come back,” she said.

Sifontes owned stores in the San Patricio Plaza retail complex in Guaynabo and in the Santa Rosa mall in Bayamón, but both were lost to Hurricane María.

In addition to yogurt, Yogen Früz offers smoothies a variety of new gelato popsicles, as well as açai bowls and green smoothies.