Facebook, Platzi to grant 1K programming scholarships in LatAm

June 25, 2019 177

Facebook and online technology training school Platzi announced that 1,000 scholarships will be awarded to residents of Brazil and Spanish-speaking countries in Latin America to contribute to the region’s talent development and economic growth.

The scholarships consist of a 21-week course at Platzi and the end of the course, participants will receive certification as front-end developers and will be better prepared to enter the labor market.

The program consists of seven technical and four basic skills for job growth courses, all available in both Spanish and Portuguese. The program includes live sessions and opportunities for interaction with Platzi instructors.

The selection criteria include not be currently enrolled in an institution or platform, be identified as part of a minority in the technology industry, and have access to a computer or tablet with an internet connection and capacity to program.

Part of the program’s goal is to increase diversity in the technology industry and provide educational opportunities to people who have not had them, the companies said in a release.

“In Facebook, we’re convinced that by supporting minority groups in Latin America to improve their technology skills we not only help promote diversity in the workplace ecosystem, but also encourage innovation and energize the local economy,” said Susana Tuli-Cipriota, product partnership leader for Facebook Latin America.

“Technology is a catalyst for opportunities. It is our interest to contribute to the healthy development of technological systems where minorities also have the opportunity to participate,” she said.

“Online education is the only effective scalable solution to poverty and is a response to the explosive and positive time Latin America currently experiencing with technology,” said John Freddy Vega, CEO of Platzi.

“Platzi’s mission is to turn our countries into digital economies, along with Facebook and the new scholarship program, we’re aiming at that goal forming the next generation of professionals and entrepreneurs,” he said.

Technological skills are in demand in the region. According to a LAVCA survey published this year, 87% of Mexican startups have local engineering teams; 88% in Colombia; 85% in Peru; 90% in Brazil; 83% in Argentina; and 78% in Chile.

If talent in the region continues to develop, it also increases the possibility for local business growth, the executives said.

Applications will be accepted through July 21, and the scholarships will be announced Aug. 5. Courses start Aug. 9.