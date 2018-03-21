P.R. agricultural biotechnology industry launches educational campaign

The Puerto Rico Agricultural Biotechnology Industry Association (PRABIA) recently launched a campaign that seeks to answer frequently asked questions about its industry, such as its economic impact and how farmers benefit from it.

The campaign, titled “Growing from Puerto Rico to the World,” which uses the hashtag #PRABIAEduca, comprises a series of short videos and infographics that highlight subjects of interest related to the industry, including techniques, commitment to communities, definition of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and it’s importance to modern agriculture, among others.

“PRABIA’s objective is to provide information what is backed by trustworthy scientific data, to educate the population about our activities, and that the industry contributes to the socioeconomic development of the island, to innovation in the sector, and that it addresses important worldwide food security issues,” said Beatriz Carrión, executive director of PRABIA.

“We’re focused on getting people to learn about Puerto Rico’s role in agricultural biotechnology, which is something we should all be proud of,” she added.

Carrión also noted that the digital campaign that began on social media and on PRABIA’s official website was designed to reach several audience groups, including academia and the public. The campaign materials — infographics, one- to three-minute videos — are also used as part of a cycle of talks and workshops that PRABIA will hold throughout the year in several universities, at professional events, and in community outreach initiatives.

“Education is a priority for PRABIA and that’s why we have developed this initiative, to empower people with quality information that enriches their knowledge and highlights Puerto Rico’s importance — our people, our talent — in this important sector,” said Carrión.