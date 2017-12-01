More than 200 attend Fluor open house in Guaynabo

More than 200 people interested in Fluor Corporation’s operation and job opportunities attended an open house event at its facilities in Guaynabo, the company confirmed.

“We are working hard to support the restoration of the electrical system, and we want to help with Puerto Rico’s economic recovery too,” said Danny Oppenheimer, Fluor life sciences and advanced manufacturing operations manager.

“We are looking for qualified people to join us, and this was a great opportunity to meet candidates who want to be part of what we are trying to accomplish,” he said.

The company is interested in hiring for specific skills, including administration, finance, accounting, buying, and engineering labor. Fluor representatives shared information about the company’s priority projects during the open house event. Those interested in the job opportunities can email their resume.

Fluor Corporation, which has been in Puerto Rico for 54 years, is working under a contract with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to complete tasks of power grid restoration, repair and replacement of structures and equipment supporting the re-energization of electrical infrastructure in the North and Eastern parts of Puerto Rico.

Fluor provides design, engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning services to Puerto Rico clients in a broad range of high employment industries, including power, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, aerospace, manufacturing, and food and beverage, the company stated.

“This expertise will enable ongoing efforts to help sustain economic recovery on the island,” it added.