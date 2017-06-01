Cataño gets $200K EPA grant for site revitalization

The Municipality of Cataño was among 172 communities across the country selected by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Wednesday to receive funding for brownfield site revitalization to help local governments redevelop vacant and unused properties, transforming communities and local economies.

“EPA is committed to working with communities to redevelop Brownfields sites which have plagued their neighborhoods. EPA’s Assessment and Cleanup grants target communities that are economically disadvantaged and include places where environmental cleanup and new jobs are most needed,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt.

“These grants leverage considerable infrastructure and other investments, improving local economies and creating an environment where jobs can grow. I am very pleased the President’s budget recognizes the importance of these grants by providing continued funding for this important program,” he said.

The Municipality of Cataño will use the EPA grant to inventory, characterize, assess, and conduct planning and community involvement related to the municipality’s brownfield sites.

Revitalization plans include reusing the properties for affordable housing developments, commercial or community uses, or open and natural spaces. The municipality will also develop its 2.2-mile waterfront into a recreational area and encourage alternative and innovative stormwater management practices to reduce stormwater runoff.

This grant will support the effort to promote economic benefit in the targeted communities by enhancing property values, restoring ecologically sensitive areas and creating jobs, the EPA said.