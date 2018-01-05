Sunnova Energy calls on US Congress for additional aid measures for P.R.

Residential solar service provider Sunnova Energy Corporation has called on members of U.S. Congress to aid in power restoration efforts for the people of Puerto Rico, where 45 percent of residents still lack electricity more than three months after Hurricanes Irma and María made landfall.

Sunnova, the largest residential solar service provider in Puerto Rico, has been working alongside a number of suppliers, companies and organizations to push for policy solutions and aid measures in the upcoming disaster supplemental that would support the construction of a more resilient, reliable power system on the island.

Sunnova believes that a viable policy solution would be to modify the existing Investment Tax Credit (ITC) into a cash grant for disaster-hit U.S. territories. Such a solution would leverage the investment of private capital into a market that desperately needs it, while at the same time strengthening the island’s energy infrastructure and helping prepare it for the next inevitable storm.

“Sunnova supports including a provision in the disaster supplemental that would authorize a cash grant in lieu of the ITC for U.S. territories recovering from disasters,” said Sunnova Energys CEO William J. (John) Berger. “This would spur the development and construction of resilient, renewable energy options for businesses and residents in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.”

“We believe this proposed solution is paramount to the future reliability of Puerto Rico’s energy infrastructure,” Berger added.

“As Congress continues its work on the disaster supplemental, it is imperative that they remember that Puerto Rico’s energy recovery strategies need to be reliable, flexible, affordable and resilient — and utilize the energy sources that are most impactful for the island,” he said.

The ITC grant solution includes the following provisions: