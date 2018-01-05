Stateside entities, UPR partner to deliver solar water systems to Humacao

WorldWater & Solar Technologies Inc., a continuing solar technology company, has joined forces with Los Padres Foundation and the University of Puerto Rico to provide continuous, clean water and power to some of those affected by the hurricanes last September.

A solar-driven “Mobile MaxPure Reverse Osmosis” system will provide long-term benefits to the local people of Humacao while being used as a teaching instrument for the engineering students at the UPR campus there, Worldwater announced.

The MMP was acquired by Lillian and Edgar Ríos of the Los Padres Foundation and granted to the UPR for an indeterminate period for use by the students and to provide drinking water for the public.

“Lillian and I along with the Los Padres Foundation are ecstatic with this opportunity to collaborate with both WWST and the UPR to deliver clean drinking water to the people of Puerto Rico most impacted by these devastating hurricanes,” said Edgar Ríos.

“Moreover we’re extremely pleased that this project will provide a learning opportunity in the solar engineering and water purification technology for the engineering students at the UPR,” he said.

For more than 30 years, WWST has been providing solar and water solutions that save lives in countries around the world, according to Quentin T. Kelly, Chairman & CEO of WWST.

The MMP Reverse Osmosis system, which can pump, desalinate and purify more than 1 million gallons of water per year as well as provide reliable solar energy, was put in place on the UPR-Humacao campus near the eastern end of the island under the guidance of Interim Chancellor Enrique Suárez.

“This is ideal cooperation between the Ríos family and Chancellor Suárez, providing clean water for the people but additionally giving hands-on training to students in solar engineering and water pumping and purification technology,” Kelly said.

“The UPR-Humacao is extremely enthusiastic and ready to collaborate with Los Padres Foundation and World Water Solar Technologies in this unprecedented project,” said Suárez.

“The students of Chemistry, Biology and Engineering will have the opportunity to help those people most affected by Hurricane Maria who still do not have drinking water services with the technology developed by WWST,” he said.

“WWST is considering opening operations in Puerto Rico to assemble and distribute solar-powered water purification and desalination systems throughout the Caribbean and Latin America,” said David Hammes, WWST vice president of sales and marketing.

“This would mean the creation of many jobs on the island as well as providing water and power to the people,” he said.