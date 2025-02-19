Stryker expands in Puerto Rico with $13M investment, 46 new jobs

Puerto Rico Economic Development Secretary Sebastián Negrón-Reichard speaks at the announcement of Stryker's expansion in Humacao, as Gov. Jenniffer González-Colón (left, in light gray suit) looks on.

The local government supports the project in Humacao with $3.5 million in incentives.

Puerto Rico Gov. Jenniffer González-Colón announced the expansion of Stryker Puerto Rico LLC in Humacao, backed by $3.5 million in government incentives from the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish). The company is investing $13 million in the expansion, which includes new infrastructure, machinery and equipment.

The expansion will create 46 new jobs, with the Puerto Rico government contributing $230,000 from the Economic Incentives Fund to support job creation. The positions will generate an annual payroll of approximately $1.7 million, González-Colón said.

The government’s $3.5 million investment will cover $2.7 million for machinery and $600,000 for infrastructure, while Stryker is investing $9.9 million in machinery and $3.8 million in construction.

“This expansion is great news for Humacao and the entire region, as it represents more jobs, more investment and more development for our people,” González-Colón said. “Stryker reaffirms its confidence in Puerto Rico as a key hub for medical device manufacturing, strengthening our position in this highly regulated and competitive sector.”

Eric Santiago-Justiniano, executive director of the Puerto Rico Industrial Development Co. (Pridco), explained that Stryker signed a lease agreement last month for a 142,000-square-foot facility in Humacao, which will complement its existing 227,000-square-foot plant in the Las Guásimas industrial park in Arroyo.

DDEC Secretary Sebastián Negrón-Reichard noted that Stryker’s Arroyo facility has seen more than $100 million in investment over the past four years and now employs 1,308 workers.

“Stryker has demonstrated its commitment to Puerto Rico with significant investments and the creation of well-paying jobs. The new plant in Humacao will continue to boost the local economy and reaffirm that Puerto Rico is an ideal destination for advanced manufacturing companies,” Negrón-Reichard said.

Joy Maldonado, senior manufacturing director at Stryker Puerto Rico, emphasized the island’s highly skilled workforce as a key factor in the company’s success.

“Puerto Rico has it all. The most precious asset, the people. The necessary talent accompanied by the unique and extensive manufacturing experience that makes it easy to do business. The government’s support has been effective and fundamental in this new stage of Stryker in Puerto Rico,” Maldonado said.

He further said that Stryker’s expansion “reaffirms its commitment to Puerto Rico’s economic growth, promoting the generation of jobs that capitalize on the talent and experience of its highly qualified workforce, strengthening the medical device manufacturing sector on the island.”

The governor added that “the quality of our workforce, combined with our administration’s commitment to facilitating business growth, continues to pay off for the island’s economy,” the governor concluded.