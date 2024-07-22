Type to search

La Hacienda Gourmet Grocery to open at Town Center Palmas

NIMB Staff July 22, 2024
A rendering of the future La Hacienda location in Palmas del Mar.

It will occupy 3,600 square feet.

La Hacienda Gourmet Grocery will open its newest location at Town Center Palmas, a $23 million, 60,000-square-foot mixed-use retail development located in the Palmas del Mar community in Humacao.

La Hacienda will occupy 3,600 square feet, where it will offer its usual selection of high-quality produce, organic products, specialty items, prepared foods and gourmet meats. It will also offer an array of freshly baked goods, deli counter offerings and a wine section.

“Town Center Palmas is proud to welcome La Hacienda Gourmet Grocery as part of our curated tenant mix,” said José A. Torres Monllor, CFO of Town Center Palmas. “Their presence will further enhance the vibrant lifestyle experience we aim to deliver to the Palmas del Mar community. We believe that La Hacienda’s commitment to quality and its exceptional culinary offerings align perfectly with the vision we have for Town Center Palmas.”

Town Center Palmas is designed to be a one-stop destination for residents and visitors, offering a mix of retail, dining, entertainment and professional services.

The development features a “modern and inviting environment, with well-designed spaces that create a sense of community and encourage social interaction. Designed with a commitment to the environment, it will provide open spaces, gathering areas and patios with beautiful landscaping. Town Center Palmas promises to become a hub of activity and a true centerpiece for Palmas del Mar,” the developers said.

NIMB Staff
Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
