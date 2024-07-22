Public Relations Society of America honors 2 Puerto Rico professionals

From left: Vivian Dávila and Karen Garnik

Vivian Dávila and Karen Garnik were inducted into the College of Fellows. It’s the first time that the organization recognizes two Puerto Ricans simultaneously.

The Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) announced that, for the first time, two of its members, Vivian Dávila and Karen Garnik, have been simultaneously elected to its PRSA College of Fellows.

This year, the organization that groups communications professionals in the United States selected 11 new members to be inducted, including two Puerto Rican public relations specialists.

“This distinction recognizes the significant contributions of these colleagues to our public relations profession. The contributions of Vivian Dávila and Karen Garnik transcend our geographic space and are magnified, since their career as professionals is evaluated through the rigor of their peers outside of Puerto Rico and by high-profile professionals,” said Zaima Negrón, president of the Puerto Rico Association of Public Relations Professionals.

“It fills us with great pride, and we celebrate that both are recognized by the PRSA in the same ceremony,” Negrón added.

“This class of Fellows represents the best of the best in communications,” said PRSA Chair Joseph Abreu. “We’re pleased to recognize these 11 members for their incredible body of work over the past several decades and all they’ve done throughout their careers to represent the profession with integrity and the highest of ethical standards. It’s an honor to celebrate their achievements and share my congratulations on behalf of everyone at PRSA.”

“I feel extremely honored and happy to have been accepted as part of this distinguished group of colleagues and that for the first time we are two Puerto Ricans selected in the same year,” said Dávila,

“Beyond recognition, this is about continuing to contribute to the profession and the community, elevating the practice of public relations and supporting new generations of professionals,” she said. “I’m inspired by the valuable legacy of the Puerto Rican colleagues who precede us on this path and I’m grateful for so many wonderful people who have accompanied me during my career.”

The College of Fellows has recognized more than 750 professionals and educators over the past 35 years. As part of the admittance requirements, candidates must have at least 20 years of public relations and communications experience and be Accredited in Public Relations (APR).

“I feel very honored to be able to join the prestigious group of PRSA Fellows,” said Garnik. “It’s a recognition of the work that we’re passionate about and that occupies us daily. I look forward to continuing to contribute to our profession to always maintain the highest standards of excellence and ethics.”

Prior College of Fellows inductees from Puerto Rico include Olga Mayoral-Wilson, Ana Toro and Raquel Rivera, as well as Fernando Valverde and Gigi de Mier, who have since passed.

Dávila and Garnik, along with the other nine inductees, will be inducted during a ceremony on Oct. 14, in Anaheim, California.