Public relations professionals to host networking events at Distrito T-Mobile

In what it calls “a significant step toward strengthening and expanding educational and networking opportunities for professionals on the island,” the Puerto Rico Public Relations Professionals Association (ARPR, in Spanish) has struck a collaborative agreement with the Distrito T-Mobile entertainment complex in San Juan to host educational events at the venue.

ARPR President Zaima Y. Negrón-Guzmán said this collaboration and series of events “promise to be a bridge to knowledge and interaction between ARPR members and representatives of other industries.”

“The initiatives to be carried out as part of the agreement with Distrito T-Mobile not only expand our frontiers in terms of learning and professional interaction networks but also allow us to offer our members and the professional community in general, a unique platform for professional and personal development,” said Negrón-Guzmán.

“We’re committed to providing high-quality events that encourage the exchange of knowledge and the strengthening of professional networks,” she said.

The educational activities will begin with “Brunch & Insight,” an ARPR project that consists of bimonthly meetings every second to last Thursday of the month. The first event will take place today from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at Barullo Taberna Española.

The event, titled “Entrepreneurship in Public Relations: Formalization and Financial Strategy,” is designed to offer students, professionals and entrepreneurs in the field of public relations, tools and knowledge essential for business success.

With the participation of speakers such as Melvin Quiñones-Medina, who works as a lawyer, accountant and entrepreneur; Deliana Olmo, a professional PR specialist, president and founder of DOT Communications and Magnet People; and Ulises J. Méndez-Vega, director of Programs and Strategic Alliances of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce, attendees will have an opportunity to learn about business formalization, financial strategies, and how to take advantage of government incentives for entrepreneurs.

“We’re very happy and grateful to the ARPR for having selected us as the ideal place to hold their educational events and make each fellowship meeting a memorable and enriching experience for the participants,” said Nelia Villanueva, director of communications, sales and marketing at Distrito T-Mobile.

“Our collaboration symbolizes more than a strategic alliance, a commitment to promoting the development of professional skills and educational innovation. We’re excited to be part of the journey toward the success and growth of communications professionals in our island,” she added.

Negrón-Guzmán invited all those interested in the field of public relations and related areas to participate in this and future events organized under this collaboration.

“It’s a unique opportunity to enrich your knowledge, expand your network of contacts and contribute to professional development in Puerto Rico,” said Negrón-Guzmán.