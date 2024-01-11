Sample by SneakerlabPR becomes Distrito T-Mobile’s first store 

Inside Distrito T-Mobile’s new retail store, Sample by SneakerlabPR, which showcases local Puerto Rican fashion and urban design.

Distrito T-Mobile, the entertainment complex in San Juan, has unveiled its first retail store, Sample by SneakerlabPR, established by young Puerto Rican entrepreneurs. The store spans around 1,200 square feet and will offer products that reflect Puerto Rican culture.

Featuring more than 20 local brands, Sample SneakerlabPR’s inventory includes unisex sportswear, footwear, clothing, candles, jackets, accessories and Puerto Rican souvenirs.

Brands like Lbld Studio, RESQ, Details Boyz Club, Woodbrand, Santana & Co. and Conkre will be available to provide a unique shopping experience that reflects “urban creativity,” according to a media release.

“We are very excited about the opening of our first retail concept and the arrival of Sample by SneakerlabPR right in front of the heart of our space, Popular Plaza,” said Francisco Mariani, Distrito T-Mobile’s general manager. “We believe in the power of originality and creativity, and every item at Sample by SneakerlabPR is an authentic expression of the vision and skill of these talented Puerto Rican artists.”

Francisco Pizarro, one of the founders of Sneakerlab, said: “Our desire to bring Puerto Rico’s fashion and trends to the global stage finds its home at Distrito T-Mobile. This iconic place offers us the perfect platform to continue serving our community, educating, elevating and unifying the conversation about fashion and style culture in Puerto Rico.”

The modern store’s ambiance represents a serene space that “encapsulates the essence of urban culture,” the release says.

From the lighting to the music selection and subtle aromas, every detail has been carefully chosen to create a multisensory experience, the release adds.

“As a Puerto Rican company, we are very proud that Distrito T-Mobile has become an exponential platform for emerging local entrepreneurs and designers,” said Carlos Amy, managing partner of PRISA Group, the family-owned Puerto Rican company that developed Distrito T-Mobile. “With the arrival of this new store, we reaffirm our commitment to continue innovating with unique and innovative concepts for the enjoyment of our visitors.”

The SneakerlabPR brand, which was founded in 2012, is a pioneer in promoting local talent and its unique streetwear. For the past three years, it has hosted the Shoeligans event at the Puerto Rico Convention Center, which gathers thousands of urban fashion enthusiasts looking to find local and international brands.

In 2021, SneakerlabPR launched its own clothing collection, selling out in 24 hours.

Among the artists that have supported the brand are Rauw Alejandro, Lyanno, Bryant Myers, Myke Towers, Jhayco, Eladio Carrión, Gigolo y La Exce, Omar Courtz, Gabriel EMC and Hijo de Borikén.

“We’re starting 2024 with a new addition that complements the offerings found in this space extraordinarily,” Mariani added. “Each of our visitors, both residents of Puerto Rico and those who visit us, will have the opportunity to take a piece of our island with them.”

SneakerlabPR’s vision is to make every purchase a meaningful experience, allowing customers to interact with designers and understand the stories behind their products. The store will also host monthly events, including designer meet-and-greets and workshops.