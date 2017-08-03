Consultiva Internacional lands ‘Business Excellence’ nod

British-based business magazine “Corporate Insider” has awarded Consultiva Internacional Inc. its “Business Excellence” recognition and named the firm Puerto Rico’s best Investment Advisory Firm for 2017.

The Business Excellence 2017 Awards are granted to businesses that are leading the pack in terms of innovation, growth and setting the standard by which other companies should look to follow to make respective strides and transform their industries.

“Corporate Insider” showcases the background and achievements of its winners to provide insights into what they represent and where the future is headed.

Guaynabo-based Consultiva Internacional Inc. is a registered investment advisory firm with 17 years of experience in the investment advisory industry. The firm has a team of 23 professionals, with women in many of its top management positions; Myrna Rivera, CEO; Evangeline Dávila, chief research and investment officer; Diana Torres, COO; Sonia Vázquez, chief compliance officer; and, Eileen Rivera, due diligence officer.

As of Dec. 31, 2016 the firm supervised some $3.1 billion on a non-discretionary basis on behalf of 158 clients.