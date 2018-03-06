MCS bets on P.R. YMCA with $300K contribution to support its programs

The MCS Foundation has joined forces with the U.S. YMCA in a fundraising effort after the passing of Hurricane María, with the funds destined to help “the Y” in Puerto Rico, mainly its services and renovations to its facility. The insurer is contributing $300,000 to the nonprofit.

“The YMCA plays an important role in the health of families in Puerto Rico. That is why the MCS Foundation has invested in the future of the YMCA, providing our employees child care and gym memberships at a reduced price at the San Juan facility, and matching the YMCA USA funds with a $300,000 contribution for necessary improvements after the passing of Hurricanes Irma and María,” said MCS CEO Jim O’ Drobinak.

“At MCS, we believe in the importance of good physical conditioning as a promoter of good health. We encourage other corporations to join us by investing in ‘the Y’ as a contribution to a healthier and more physically fit Puerto Rico,” he said.

As part of the partnership, MCS employees will receive a 50 percent discount on wide variety of benefits offered by the San Juan YMCA, which represents an effort by both parties to provide more options to employees and other companies in the San Juan metro area.

“We’re very happy and grateful for MCS’s contribution. This greatly helps the Y to continue offering and expanding its services to the community,” said Karen Santana, chairperson of the YMCA Board of Directors.

“We’re confident of the support of MCS’s employees, and will be helping them in areas such as child care, our preschool center, and our various athletic programs,” she said.

MCS’s contribution will help the YMCA continue to maximize its services in areas such as child care, the preschool center, the aquatic program, the gym, summer camp and more.