Red Cross receives $300K donation from Glaxo PR

The Puerto Rico Chapter of the American Red Cross announced it has received a $300,000 donation from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) to support its relief and recovery efforts directed to those impacted by hurricane María in Puerto Rico.

“We greatly appreciate this donation, which will allow us to continue with our help to thousands of families in need of basic supplies for survival and emotional support”, said Lee Vanessa Feliciano, regional executive for the American Red Cross Puerto Rico Chapter.

The Red Cross is working in Puerto Rico’s 78 municipalities to distribute food and water to residents. It has given out more than 1.5 million meals and snacks as part of that initiative. The organization has also provided health and mental healthcare services to more than 10,500 people throughout the island.

“The work we have seen in communities all around Puerto Rico is the result of many caring and supportive hands, including GSK,” Feliciano said.

Jack Bailey, President of GSK US Pharmaceuticals, said the company’s priority since the hurricane has been to help its associates and their families get back on their feet and to support various organizations involved in the relief efforts.

Recently, Bailey and members of the GSK US leadership team joined Yvonne McBurney, GSK Puerto Rico Vice President and GSK PR leaders to visit one the Red Cross’ relief and recovery drives at Barriada Figueroa in Santurce.

“As part of our commitment to the community, GSK has supplied cash grants, donated critical medicines and consumer products, and organized employee drives to support the people of Puerto Rico after Hurricane María,” Bailey added.

GSK’s has provided more than $1 million in direct donations (combined grants and product) to support recovery efforts in Puerto Rico, in addition to its ongoing support to long standing relief partners such as the Save the Children, Direct Relief International and Americares.