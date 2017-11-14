Florida Power & Light Co. sending power line poles to aid PR

Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) announced it mobilized and transported 1,000 power line poles, previously located in North Florida, to Port Canaveral and then to Puerto Rico to assist with the rebuilding of the electrical grid that was devastated by Hurricane María.

In addition, senior leadership representing FPL accompanied Florida Gov. Rick Scott’s energy company delegation to the U.S. territory on Nov. 3.

Since that time, FPL leadership has remained in Puerto Rico where it has been providing technical expertise and guidance to the restoration effort.

“As the destructive force of Hurricane María became apparent and even prior to completing our own Hurricane Irma-related restoration, FPL assembled a team of restoration professionals and made it known that we stood at the ready to offer our support to help rebuild Puerto Rico’s electrical infrastructure,” said FPL President Eric Silagy.

“As we sought assistance from other energy companies in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, we provide like support to those whose energy grid has been damaged by natural disasters and help bring life back to normal for our fellow Americans,” Silagy said.

“In fact, 300 of our employees and contractors returned to Florida last week after helping restore power in Maine that was impacted by a Nor’easter last month,” he added.

Leveraging decades of restoration experience, FPL leadership representing emergency preparedness, construction and power delivery operations, including Manny Miranda, senior vice president of power delivery, is working with their industry counterparts in Puerto Rico to help guide the rebuilding of the island’s energy grid.

The 1,000 power line poles were part of the company’s storm inventory that is stored near one of FPL’s substations in Flagler County. Thirty-three trucks delivered the poles to Port Canaveral where they will be loaded on a cargo ship scheduled to leave for Puerto Rico this week.

FPL continues to stand ready to provide whatever assistance is necessary should the company receive the request, the power utility stated.