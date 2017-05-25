ID’ing new gastronomic tourism areas on gov’t agenda

Recognizing the importance of gastronomy in the island’s economic development and tourism, the Department of Agriculture and the Puerto Rico Tourism Company have joined forces to work on what will be the island’s areas of gastronomic tourism.

At a meeting between Agriculture Secretary, Carlos Flores-Ortega, Ruth Pagán, director of the Agricultural Innovation Development Fund, Saúl Suárez, director of Planning and Development of the Tourism Company, and Juan Carlos Vega, Tourism Company planner, they designed a new strategy focused on creating sources of economic development in different regions.

“The union between the two agencies reflects the administration’s commitment to promote gastronomic tourism through shops that support local agriculture,” Flores-Ortega said.

“With the creation of these new areas, we help redirect the island’s efforts and resources in an effective way,” he said.

Meanwhile, Suárez said “the richness of Puerto Rican cuisine is part of our cultural heritage and it is precisely these cultural attributes that distinguish us from other destinations in the region.”

“Travelers looking to enjoy authentic experiences are one of the fastest growing markets. Our ability to value this offer allows us to position ourselves as a competitive and world-class destination,” he added.

The new gastronomic tourism areas seek to strengthen several markets and areas with a high concentration of local gastronomic product, including restaurants, ranches and farms.