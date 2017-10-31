MMM Healthcare lands high marks for Medicare service

MMM Healthcare LLC H4004, a coordinated care HMO program, recently achieved a 4.5 out of the 5-star rating in the 2018 Medicare Quality Rating Program of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Orlando González, president of MMM announced.

This achievement responds to the continuous collaboration of the company with its suppliers of health services, pharmacies and business partners, who are part of the integrated team that offers quality services to the population of Medicare Advantage, he said.

“The news fills us with pride because it is the result of many efforts. It is rewarding, not only for us, but also for the Puerto Rican health industry, which reaches a new level with this achievement and also impacts our affiliates, who can be confident that in Puerto Rico there is a plan that has 4.5 out of 5 stars to serve them,” he said.

“This represents quality in the service they receive,” said González. “This achievement today is more relevant because the island needs positive news to give people confidence and to provide the certainty that we will continue walking together to offer the best benefits.”

Furthermore, the company said the results demonstrate a close collaboration with its Pharmacy Benefit Managers. González pointed out that MMM Healthcare, LLC H4003 plan reached 5 of 5 stars in the qualification related to medication drugs (Part D) services.

MMM is still the only Medicare Advantage Plan in Puerto Rico accredited by the National Committee for Quality Assurance, González said, adding the company’s goal is quality, which is paralleled to the aspiration of those who make up Puerto Rico’s health industry.

“We are now the only ones in Puerto Rico to hold this qualification,” he said, adding that at critical times for health in Puerto Rico, it is important that people know and fully understand the importance of the quality service they can receive, before deciding which plan to choose.