MCS marks 40th anniversary with 440K insured members

MCS, founded in the 1980s by Puerto Rican entrepreneurs, is celebrating its 40th anniversary of promoting comprehensive health, facilitating access to health care services, educating about wellness programs and caring for the health of its members, employees and the Puerto Rico health community through its unique approach to care.

The health care plan serves more than 440,000 insured members, offering services through all its programs for individuals, companies and Medicare Advantage beneficiaries.

MCS Classicare recently obtained the highest score in an Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems survey (CAHPS1) for both the health plan and drug plan metrics among all Medicare Advantage plans in the United States and Puerto Rico. These two ratings are based on the trust that members, policyholders, providers, business partners and clients have placed in MCS and its approximately 2,300 employees.

“Over the past four decades, MCS has set a standard of excellence in delivering quality health care services. The commitment to caring for our constituents has remained steadfast, making us a leader in market innovation. The financial soundness of the company and the capable experience of our team allows MCS to be the best business partner for all members of the health care community,” said Jim O’Drobinak, chief executive officer of MCS.

“Currently, more than 2,000 businesses in Puerto Rico are covered by MCS health plans, and we continue to grow. At MCS, we put the relationship with our insured individuals, members and our providers first throughout these past 40 years, managing the continuous changes in the industry, the challenges, and the unique scenario of Puerto Rico with knowledge, care and expertise,” said Roberto Pando, president of MCS Advantage and MCS Life.

“We want to encourage a greater emotional connection between all health care system components and be a trusted partner in the journey towards a healthy life. Through these relationships, MCS will fulfill our vision of being the leader in the health care industry in Puerto Rico,” he said.