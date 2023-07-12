Type to search

In-Brief

MCS marks 40th anniversary with 440K insured members

Contributor July 12, 2023
Currently, more 2,000 businesses in Puerto Rico are covered by MCS health plans.

MCS, founded in the 1980s by Puerto Rican entrepreneurs, is celebrating its 40th anniversary of promoting comprehensive health, facilitating access to health care services, educating about wellness programs and caring for the health of its members, employees and the Puerto Rico health community through its unique approach to care.

The health care plan serves more than 440,000 insured members, offering services through all its programs for individuals, companies and Medicare Advantage beneficiaries.

MCS Classicare recently obtained the highest score in an Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems survey (CAHPS1) for both the health plan and drug plan metrics among all Medicare Advantage plans in the United States and Puerto Rico. These two ratings are based on the trust that members, policyholders, providers, business partners and clients have placed in MCS and its approximately 2,300 employees.

“Over the past four decades, MCS has set a standard of excellence in delivering quality health care services. The commitment to caring for our constituents has remained steadfast, making us a leader in market innovation. The financial soundness of the company and the capable experience of our team allows MCS to be the best business partner for all members of the health care community,” said Jim O’Drobinak, chief executive officer of MCS.

“Currently, more than 2,000 businesses in Puerto Rico are covered by MCS health plans, and we continue to grow. At MCS, we put the relationship with our insured individuals, members and our providers first throughout these past 40 years, managing the continuous changes in the industry, the challenges, and the unique scenario of Puerto Rico with knowledge, care and expertise,” said Roberto Pando, president of MCS Advantage and MCS Life.

“We want to encourage a greater emotional connection between all health care system components and be a trusted partner in the journey towards a healthy life. Through these relationships, MCS will fulfill our vision of being the leader in the health care industry in Puerto Rico,” he said.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Ponce’s La Nueva Pastelería celebrates 6th anniversary
Contributor June 13, 2023
FirstBank marks 75th anniv. offering $300K in client benefits, activities
Contributor May 18, 2023
RSM Puerto Rico marks 45th anniversary by unveiling hall of fame
Contributor August 19, 2022
McConnell Valdés marks 75th anniversary with new foundation
Contributor December 2, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“At the end of the day, the average consumer in Puerto Rico has a monthly deficit of more than $1,000.”

— V2A Consulting’s Mario Rodríguez on income versus expenses data found in the 2023 Consumer X-Ray study commissioned by the Chamber of Food Marketing, Industry and Distribution, aka MIDA in Spanish

Related Stories

Ponce’s La Nueva Pastelería celebrates 6th anniversary
FirstBank marks 75th anniv. offering $300K in client benefits, activities
RSM Puerto Rico marks 45th anniversary by unveiling hall of fame
McConnell Valdés marks 75th anniversary with new foundation
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.