5 PR nonprofits to split $2.1M from United for PR

United for Puerto Rico announced the distribution of more than $2 million in funds during the second week of November to five nonprofit, non-governmental organizations that seek to aid communities in need, executives confirmed.

“So far, United for Puerto Rico’s Board had approved donations to 15 nonprofit organizations totaling [more than] $5.1 to help rebuild Puerto Rico,” Mariely Rivera, United for Puerto Rico executive director said, adding “in view of the continued lack of energy, United for Puerto Rico is still focusing on applications that provide relief.”

It is also seeking requests that help communities recover, Rivera said.

During this round of funding, the projects that were received relief grants from United for Puerto Rico include:

United Way: Received $1.38 million to continue with the effort of providing hot meals to hurricane victims and to support other NGOs to expand their community work by providing health services and meeting other basic needs.

Calvary Chapel: Received $96,000 to maintain disaster aid centers that distribute food to large groups of people both in the metro area as well as outside the area. In addition to food distribution, Calvary Chapel will offer emotional and spiritual aid in these times of crisis in Puerto Rico.

The Centros Sor Isolina Ferré received $75,000 to fund an initiative called “Abrazo Solidario” (A Solidary Hug.) This Project help the victims of both hurricanes Irma and María replace damaged appliances and purchase articles for basic needs, among other help.

Oasis Taíno received $65,500 to continue addressesing the immediate needs of students at Turabo University, by supplying them with non-perishable food products. The initiative responds to the growing number of students who lack food due to the island’s worsening economic crisis resulting from the hurricanes and which impacts youth directly.

Finally, Instituto Psicopedagógico received $500,000. The private, nonprofit organization delivers essential services to youth, adults and older adults with intellectual disability. The grant will be used to address critical areas supporting the services offered to individuals with intellectual disability in the aftermath of Hurricane María.

Those interested in contributing to relief and recovery efforts for the population of Puerto Rico can send their donation through PayPal on the www.unidosporpuertorico.com site, using ATH Móvil by dialing telephone number 787.552.9141 using pATH/UnidosPorPuertoRico, or through deposits or transfers to Unidos por Puerto Rico/United for Puerto Rico, account number: 0108501910 FirstBank Puerto Rico, ABS/Routing number: 221571473, SWIFT:FBPRPRSJ.

“We urge NGOs to submit grant applications for our review through our site www.unidosporpuertorico.com. Requests will be reviewed each week by our board of directors,” said Rivera.