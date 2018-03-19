San Patricio Plaza reinaugurates following 14-mo., $4M remodel

With the slogan “Discover your new San Patricio Plaza!,” shopping center executives announced the completion of a $4 million remodeling project that took 14 months.

“This is a historic remodeling, since we have transformed San Patricio Plaza into a much more pleasant, modern and beautiful place,” said Adolfo” Tito “González-Santini, president of Empresas Caparra, owners of the mall.

“The mall is entering a new phase, bringing new stores and projects, since it is now a place that offers greater comfort to our guests; without losing its familiar, welcoming environment that has distinguished San Patricio Plaza since its inception more than five decades ago,” he said.

The remodeling works included replacement of floor and ceiling finishes, new low consumption lighting (LED), new glass railings, the opening of an atrium that now communicates the ground floor with the main level, a new elevator to the ground floor, and replacing the existing fountain for a vertical one that that in turn serves as a permanent area for events and exhibitions.

In addition, the transformation includes a new sound system and three new escalators between the main floor and the ground floor, among other improvements. Also, a covered area was built to drop-off and pick up passengers, at the southwest entrance near Banco Popular. A next phase will include a similar area at the northern entrance, between TJ Maxx and Bed Bath & Beyond, mall executives said.

Architects Carrerá y Asociados collaborated with architect René Jean on interior finishes, and Gianluca Picardi on the lighting, in addition to engineers José Espinal and Ricardo Rodríguez del Valle as structural and electrical consultants, respectively. The contractor was Caribbean Display and Construction, while Banco Popular financed the remodeling project.

San Patricio Plaza has more than 120 stores, more than 30 restaurants and more than 40 service establishments.