T-Mobile scores top marks in separate customer satisfaction studies

T-Mobile obtained the highest scores in customer satisfaction throughout the year 2017, according to two main independent studies, the carrier announced.

According to the latest national survey from the leading consumer opinion tracker, which surveys more than 360,000 mobile phone customers annually, T-Mobile ranked first in 2017 in the categories “General Customer Satisfaction” and “likelihood to recommend.”

Meanwhile, global polling and research firm YouGov BrandIndex reported that T-Mobile customers were consistently more satisfied than customers of other carriers throughout 2017.

The news coincided with T-Mobile’s announcement that it has expanded its LTE network to cover 322 million people, up from 315 last year, delivering coverage to entirely new places. T-Mobile has lit up its new 600 MHz spectrum at breakneck speed, and it’s already live in 586 cities and towns.

In 2018, T-Mobile will launch more than a dozen new 600 MHz capable smartphones, ranging from budget-friendly phones to “superphones.”

“The secret for having the happiest customers isn’t a secret at all. I’ve been yelling about it for years! Listen to customers, fix their pain points, give them a great deal and awesome coverage. You’d think even ‘Dumb and Dumber’ would get it by now,” said T-Mobile CEO John Legere. “Our customers may be happy — but I won’t be until we’ve completely changed this broken industry for good. There’s still so much to fix.”

T-Mobile surpassed its commitment to reach 321 million people with LTE in 2017. The self-proclaimed Un-carrier has nearly tripled its LTE coverage since 2015 and now covers 99 percent of the population.

In addition to broad coverage, T-Mobile’s LTE network consistently delivers the fastest actual customer download and upload speeds in the industry, with speeds only continuing to increase. T-Mobile’s LTE network just ranked fastest for the 16th quarter in a row — four straight years — according to Speedtest by Ookla.