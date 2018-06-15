DMO execs meet with Southwestern P.R. tourism representatives

Puerto Rico Destination Marketing Organization CEO Brad Dean and other executives recently met with a group of representatives from the Southwestern tourism regions of Porta del Sol and Porta Caribe to discuss the needs and opportunity the region has to strengthen the industry.

At the event, Dean, who was accompanied by members of the DMO’s executive team and Board members, presented an update of the DMO transition period, which will conclude July 1st, as well as the plan the organization has to promote the island.

“We’re creating a DMO to promote the whole island, because each region has special assets and characteristics that appeal to different kinds of tourists. That is the beauty and value of Puerto Rico,” said Dean.

The executive highlighted the importance of transparency, knowledge and teamwork to successfully market the island.

Meeting members of the industry is crucial to know their needs and ideas of how to market the island in order promote tourism, meetings & business events as a strong tool to support Puerto Rico’s economic growth, Dean said.

“These meetings will continue in other tourist regions,” he said.

Meanwhile, the DMO’s Chief Sales Officer, Ed Carey, shared the priorities the entity will be handling to promote sales.

“We have to be very effective promoting conventions and sales meeting because those who visit the island for business are more likely to return for leisure and expand their stay to visit the rest of the island,” Carey said.

The group of hoteliers, restaurant owners, tour operators, academia and other representatives who attended the event, expressed their interest on highlighting the uniqueness of the region, and convey the message that the region is ready to welcome tourists.

“The Southwestern part of Puerto Rico has a great variety of attractions, as well as restaurants, paradores and hotels that are ready to welcome the tourists,” said Xavier Ramírez, general manager of Combate Beach Resort and host of the event.

“Those who visit us, usually return and invite others to discover this part of the island. The relaxed and natural environment, the history and the beauty of the area, make it an ideal place to vacation,” he added.