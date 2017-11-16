Tourism Co. invites travelers to be part of PR’s ‘comeback’ this holiday season

The Puerto Rico Tourism Company announced the first phase of its “meaningful travel” campaign with the launch of a series of “Rebuild Days” at multiple attractions — from parks to historic sites — through the end of the year to draw stateside tourist who are seeking ways to make a difference during this time of the year.

Kicking off the series will be a cleanup at Camuy Cave Park, the third largest underground cave system in the world, Nov. 16-18, beginning at 7 a.m.; supplies and tools will be provided for all participants. The Camuy Cave features ceilings more than 10 stories high and boasts natural works of art from the spectacular stalagmites and stalactites found within.

From Nov. 27-28 the agency will also host volunteers at Crash Boat Beach in Aguadilla, a location known by surfers and snorkelers for great waves, clear waters and an abundance of sea life.

“Tourism continues to be vital to Puerto Rico’s road to recovery, and we look forward to welcoming visitors soon, especially those who want to give back this holiday season,” said Tourism Co. Executive Director José Izquierdo.

“Continuing to visit us, staying at our hotels, eating at our restaurants, buying from local businesses and giving back through rebuilding efforts is the best way to support us right now,” Izquierdo added.

Following the back-to-back blows by Hurricanes Irma and María in September, the government of Puerto Rico is now focused on reactivating the local economy.

“Given the Island is top of mind for travelers and San Juan is ready to receive visitors, tourism is at the forefront of the economic development agenda,” the agency said.

With the holiday season around the corner, “meaningful travel: provides a unique opportunity for those interested in giving back while traveling.

“Our travel advisor members have been receiving many inquiries from travelers loyal to Puerto Rico who want to visit and join in on its rebuilding efforts,” said Zane Kerby, president of the American Society of Travel Agents.

“Puerto Rico is a one-of-a-kind destination, with many loyal visitors who want to be part of its comeback,” he said, adding visiting the island at this time provides the chance to rebuild, while still experiencing the charm Puerto Rico has to offer.