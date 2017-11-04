United for Puerto Rico grants $750K to 3 nonprofits

United for Puerto Rico announced the award of $750,000 to three nonprofit organizations in Puerto Rico: American Red Cross, Chapter of Puerto Rico; Iniciativa Comunitaria Inc. and Proyecto Nacer.

United for Puerto Rico granted Iniciativa Comunitaria $100,000 for their project Operation Compassion, which consists of a mobile clinic to address the needs and medical emergencies of the communities affected by the recent natural disasters.

The mobile clinic team will include doctors, medical assistants, psychological service, social workers, pharmacists or pharmacy technicians, nurses, liaison coordinators with medical insurance companies, health promoters, an administrator and administrative assistants.

In addition, the American Red Cross, Chapter of Puerto Rico will receive $500,000. These funds will be used for the disaster relief operation, mostly to identify with authorities the most affected areas, deliver supplies and assist in the recovery of said communities.

Lastly, Proyecto Nacer was granted $150,000 for the purchase of equipment to continue assisting teenage parents and their children in the Bayamón Municipality and its surrounding areas (Toa Baja, Toa Alta, Naranjito, Guaynabo, Cataño, Comerío, etc.)

With these grants, United for Puerto Rico has fulfilled its goal of weekly donations disbursement. To date, United for Puerto Rico has distributed nearly $1.6 million.

“We continue granting donations to nonprofit organization dedicated to serve individuals and communities in Puerto Rico that have been affected by Hurricanes Irma and María,” declared Mariely Rivera, executive director of United for Puerto Rico.

For more information about United for Puerto Rico visit www.unidosporpuertorico.com. Donations can be made by PayPal; wire transfer to Unidos por Puerto Rico/United for Puerto Rico, Account Number: 0108501910 at FirstBank Puerto Rico, Routing Number: 221571473, SWIFT:FBPRPRSJ.

“We encourage nonprofit organizations to submit their proposals for consideration at: www.unidosporpuertorico.com. Petitions will be evaluated and approved, on a weekly basis, by the Board of Directors,” Rivera said.