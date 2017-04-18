Claro unveils ‘My First Smartwatch’ for children

Telecommunications carrier Claro unveiled Monday a new concept called “My First Smartwatch,” a device that will allow parents to have communications with their small children at all times.

The Alcatel Move Time is a smart watch with an 0.95″ OLED screen that incorporates three buttons that are programmed to make calls to pre-set contacts by the parents, allows sending voice messages, creating security zones and emitting signals of the child’s location.

“Today we launch, exclusively, ‘My First Smartwatch,’ a device designed especially to give parents the peace of mind of having immediate communication with the youngest of the family. It is the ideal device for children who are not yet old enough to have a cell phone. Again, we bring innovation that comes to meet a need of our customers,” saiD Claro President Enrique Ortiz de Montellano.

Some of the features of “My First Smartwatch” include:

SOS button that when pressed immediately establishes a telephone call with the first contact listed for that purpose;

If this contact does not respond, it immediately calls the second contact in the list and so on up to eight numbers;

Allows the child to make calls to three pre-selected numbers;

The child can receive voice messages of up to 10 numbers;

Allows configuring a secure zone;

Sends a location signal of the minor to the App installed in the parent or guardian’s smartphone; and,

Send alerts via SMS to the parent or guardian who has the app installed.

The Alcatel Move Time has an IP65 certification that makes it water and dust resistant. Equally, the Move Time application is available for parents on phones and tablets with iOS and Android systems.

My First Smartphone will be available for $3.33 per month in Update plans for only $6.99 per month including 300 voice minutes, 300 text messages and 300 MB of data for use in P.R. and the United States.