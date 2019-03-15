Claro announces 1st fiber optic infrastructure deployment to homes in Guaynabo

March 15, 2019 129

Telecommunications service provider Claro, in conjunction with the Autonomous Municipality of Guaynabo, announced the availability of Claro’s new fiber optic network, which offers speeds of up to 1,000 megas of bandwidth.

In this first stage, the cutting-edge network will benefit some 1,301 families in Guaynabo that will have access to “a stable and superior connection to download and upload content quickly,” executives said.

“In Claro we are investing in the deployment of the most modern fiber optic network islandwide to offer an experience superior to everything in the market,” said Claro CEO Enrique Ortiz de Montellano.

“Today we begin in Guaynabo what will be an aggressive expansion plan that will significantly contribute to the island’s economic development,” he said.

Guaynabo is one of the island’s municipalities with the largest number of homes with Internet access in Puerto Rico, Guaynabo Mayor Ángel Pérez.

“This solidifies our recognition as a modern city and demonstrates our commitment to formalizing partnerships to be at the forefront with the latest technology for the benefit of our residents,” he said.

The sectors benefited in Guaynabo are the following: Urb. Muñoz Rivera, Urb. Las Ramblas, Maggiorie House Condominium, Balcones de Guaynabo Condominium, Finca Elena Estate, Urb. Parkside, Urb. Santa Paula, and Urb. Santa Paula Mariquita.